Lockport police are conducting Reality Based Training (RBT) at the MAHLE Behr Troy Inc. parking lot this week in the hope that something “clicks.”
Lt. Marshall Belling and Lt. Dave Pytlik acted as overseers and evaluators Tuesday morning as role-players acted out scenarios for each officer. These were scripted situations that a police officer might find themselves within that put themselves or a civilian in danger.
Each trainee does not know what situation they will be put into at RTB, and will have the same amount of information as they would if they were on duty.
Designing the scenarios, also, isn't an easy task.
“For each scenario you have to take into account how many role players are available, what kind of equipment you have, the space, the environment,” Belling said. “We could think of 100 scenarios but they have to work in training.”
While there have been partner situations in the past, this training is being done singularly. Each officer in the department is trained on their own and approximately eight to 12 of them go through a single scenario each day. There are approximately 47 to 49 officers taking the RTB training this week.
Belling and Pytlik asked that the scenarios stay off the record, so as not to blow the surprise for officers training after Tuesday, but they showed this reporter the sheets used to document each officer’s performance in training.
“We show what objectives are completed,” Belling said. “So, you got this one, this one needs a little work, but it wasn’t a primary objective, so brush up on that.”
The scenarios are complex. Belling noted that everything a law enforcement officer does has a level of danger to it – even pulling someone over, there's other cars on the road – but police have to be able to transcend this and do their job safely. That means they train.
"They remember their training," Belling said. "They remember what works and what doesn't work."
Based on how an officer reacts, a role-player will say or do something to simulate an actual situation. This is intentionally written into the scenario. Every move of the officer is calculated to evaluate the skill base of the officer with an eye on future improvement.
“It’s all very controlled,” Pytlik said. “We don’t want anyone to walk away feeling discouraged. We want it to be a positive experience.”
As Belling said, the end goal for police officers is to be able to look back on the training instinctively when placed in a similar situation in real life.
“If it happens for real, hopefully something clicks,” he said. “Slow down your breathing. Apply what happened in training to an actual situation. We’re trying to simulate high stress levels so when those levels are met again, they know what to do despite the situation.”
RBT is done twice a year and has been offered for the past two years. There is nothing in the Hickory Club contract that says every officer has to undergo reality based training, Belling said, but every member of LPD, from captains and detectives to lieutenants and patrol officers, finds the time to fit it in.
“If someone’s on vacation or something, we schedule make-ups for them,” Belling said. “Everyone does RBT.”
After the scenario ends, officers are debriefed and evaluated.
“They’ll tell you if they did something wrong before you even mention it,” Belling said as Pytlik talked to Officer Matthew Vosler about his response to the scenario.
Belling is confident in the merits of the training and looks forward to future sessions. It gives the officer time for self-reflection, he said, and makes them more ready for "real life" situations.
“This is a good way, in a contained environment, to expose officers to a high stress situation to better prepare them for similar situations down the road,” he said.
