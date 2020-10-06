Lockport Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday shooting incident in the area of North Transit and Grand streets.
One person was treated for injuries at Eastern Niagara Hospital after their apartment building was struck multiple times by gunfire at 2:10 a.m.
Police said the resident sustained a minor injury and was not struck by the gunfire.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LPD at 433-7700, call the confidential tip line at 439-6707 or use the STOPit app.
