A Lockport parent was accused of child endangerment after attempting to leave his four children behind at school and Cornerstone CFCU Arena on Tuesday.
Christopher L. McClanahan, 46, 94 Elmwood Ave., initiated a strange set of events Tuesday afternoon when he called Roy B. Kelley and Anna Merritt elementary schools to say he would not be picking up his children at the end of the school day and Child Protective Services should be notified.
One of the children got on the bus at Merritt Elementary after school and arrived to an empty home, then was picked up by Principal Patricia McMahon and taken to Roy B. Kelley to be with his sister, who had been stopped from leaving. Two other of McClanahan's children were left at Cornerstone arena, according to Lockport Police Department.
McClanahan arrived at Kelley Elementary an hour after dismissal and told a Lockport Police officer, who had been called to the school, that he couldn’t take care of the children.
As he was being taken into custody on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, the officer found McClanahan in possession of a firearm, as well as a pistol permit. An additional charge, criminal possession of a weapon, was levied, according to LPD.
LPD released all four of McClanahan's children to one woman's custody and gave McClanahan a ticket.
