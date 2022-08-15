Lockport police confirmed that Felicia M. Winters and her 6-year-old daughter were found Saturday, the same day LPD began investigating a reported parental abduction of a child.
On Saturday, LPD sent out an alert about Winters and the girl, stating they had last been seen leaving 15 Hamilton Drive, and inviting tips on their whereabouts. Winters, 27, is not the girl's custodial parent.
On Monday, Capt. Kendra DiTullio said no decision had been made regarding criminal charges against Winters. Winters is not in custody and no appearance date has been scheduled in Lockport City Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.