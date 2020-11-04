LPD: Overnight disturbance on South Street may have involved a gun

A man possibly waving a pistol was taken to a Buffalo hospital for mental health evaluation after an overnight disturbance at a South Street residence.
Lockport Police Department fielded a call about the disturbance at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday. Upon officers' arrival at the residence, a man shouted threats and waved what appeared to be a pistol. Inside the residence with the man were a woman and two juveniles, police said.
Police set up a perimeter around the house and made telephone contact with the man, who agreed to exit the residence, at which point the man was taken into custody and transported to Erie County Medical Center, police said.
The man's name and the exact location of the disturbance were withheld by police.
