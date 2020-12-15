LPD policy review results to be released Friday

The City of Lockport will release a report on its newly finished police policy review on Friday, according to Mayor Michelle Roman.
Residents will have about a month to look over the state-mandated review before a Jan. 20 public hearing to discuss future policing plans. That hearing will be virtual.
This past June, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which serves as a guide for police departments statewide to develop local plans for reform. The reform plans must adopted by April 1, 2021, to be eligible for future state funding.
The reform collaborative followed the May death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, which drew world-wide condemnation. Cuomo has since signed into law a series of reform policies, including banning chokeholds by law enforcement officers in New York state, prohibiting false race-based 911 reports and making them a crime, and designating the state attorney general as an independent prosecutor for matters relating to deaths of unarmed civilians caused by law enforcement.
Locally, calls for police reform have become more pronounced since Troy Hodge’s fatal encounter with Lockport police in June 2019.
Roman, Police Chief Steven Abbott and others have been working together on updating guidelines, training procedures and technological tools, including body cameras for every police officer. Lockport Police Department is the first police department in the state to provide officers with iPads so that the officers can have direct contact with mental health professionals.
The 2021 city budget includes funding for training focused on implied bias by police officers, as well as de-escalation training and revised protocols for handling calls that include a mental health component.
“Although none of these procedures, tools, or training ... can bring back Troy Hodge, our hope is that they will prevent a similar tragedy in the future,” Roman said earlier this month.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott said on Tuesday that he has received a copy of the 88-page report on LPD policy review.
“It's very comprehensive and it looks like they did a thorough job. There's a lot of information in there. I've only had time to scan it for now, but almost 500 people responded to questions," Abbott said. "The one major question I have is: Can we immediately start implementing it or do we have to wait?”
Members of the Lockport Police Board are Tom Murphy, Miles Patterson, Cheryl Brown, Flora Hawkins and 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, Common Council president.
