LPD recruits put to the (agility) test

LOCKPORT — The process of hiring five new Lockport Police officers gathered full steam on a wintry Western New York weekend.
About five dozen recruits took state-sanctioned agility tests at snow-covered Outwater Park this past Saturday.
Police Chief Steve Abbott was among those braving the frigid elements as the candidates began the testing with indoor sit-ups and push-ups on the east end of the park. The candidate pool was divided into two groups of 30 for the series of physical tests. The first group began at 9 a.m. and the other started at noon.
Abbott remained outdoors throughout, directing the day's activities.
Candidates who survived the sit-up and push-up testing advanced to run a 1.5-mile road course, which they needed to complete within an allotted time. All aspects of the agility testing followed state and local social distancing guidelines.
“You have to complete the sit-ups first. If you don't, you're done,” Abbott said. “Then you go to the push-ups. If you don't complete the push-ups, you're done. If you complete the sit-ups and the push-ups, we bring you out ... where we've marked off the mile-and-a half course. There's time constraints based on how old they are, anywhere from 12 to 15 minutes.”
Abbott said about 150 people took, and 139 passed, the civil service exam for the LPD job openings last year.
Moving forward, Abbott said candidates who passed agility testing would be interviewed individually by the Police Board of Commissioners, which decides who to hire. Those who don't have prior experience will attend the next session of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy, which is set to begin on March 1 at Niagara University.
