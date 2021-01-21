Enhanced annual training in use of force as well as search and seizure and defensive tactics are among the policy changes being implemented as part of the city's comprehensive police policy review and reform plan.
In addition, Police Chief Steven Abbott said, all future policing policies will be posted online for public viewing moving forward.
Lockport Police Department and law enforcement agencies throughout New York are under a mandate to gather public input and submit a report to the state by April 1 on how they will better train their staffs moving forward.
Beside annual police training involving firearms, LPD officers will now undergo annual training in use of force, vehicular operations, mental health/crisis intervention, diversity, de-escalation, implicit bias, defensive tactics, search and seizure, and supervisor leadership, Abbott said. Reality based training is being added to the mix, too.
While all of those topics had been taught to police recruits in the past, the topics were not revisited annually.
Training costs in the city were about $15,000 per year prior to the review. The additional training will raise LPD's annual training costs to about $60,000, according to Abbott.
“We've done diversity and de-escalation training and other training in the past, but we weren't going back and revisiting them. Now we'll be budgeting for these types of training every year,” he said.
The police policy review committee, which met over a period of months last year after the state mandate was effected, also recommended asking the state Civil Service Commission to stretch its “top three” (test scorers) rule regarding job candidates to at least “top 10,” which would expand the number of choices the Police Board has when hiring new officers.
“Right now, you have to hire, by Civil Service standards, one of the top three candidates,” Abbott said. “It's a state-level issue, but we'd like to see that change. They need to come up with a way to make it more inclusive. I think probably top 10 would give you a much better pool of candidates to work with.”
Other recommendations of the police policy review committee include:
— The local Human Rights Commission and the Board of Ethics, which field complaints about employees and agents of the city, should establish complaint processes that are accessible by the public and refer complaints involving police officers to a designated city compliance officer, either the personnel director or corporation counsel.
— A compliance office should be established within LPD and serve as the place where officers can report any concerns about their coworkers.
— LPD should continue the process of achieving reaccreditation, which signifies conformity with national and state standards of police administration.
The police policy review and reform plan can be viewed at www.lockportny.gov, under the departments / police department tabs.
