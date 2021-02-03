More than a dozen annual training programs for Lockport Police officers are on deck for approval at today's Common Council meeting, along with its state-mandated Police Policy Review report and recommendations.
Fifteen specific types of training and their required hours — 58 hours altogether — are listed and described as "mandatory" in an approving resolution. Courses that must now be taken at least once a year are in are firearms qualifications, use of force, emergency vehicle operation, mental health, de-escalation, CPR, implicit bias, tasers, reality-based, sexual harassment, diversity, legal updates on search and seizure, supervisor/leadership, procedural justice and defensive tactics.
Lockport Police Department and law enforcement agencies throughout New York must submit a report to the state by April 1 on how they will better train their staffs moving forward.
Police Chief Steven Abbott said many of the LPD training topics are taught to police recruits but until now were not revisited annually.
The increased training for officers will cost $57,600 per year, about four times the previous annual cost for police training.
Other recommendations of the city's police policy review committee include: establishing a procedure for fielding civilian complaints involving police officers, establishing a compliance office within LPD where officers can report concerns about co-workers, and continuing the process of achieving reaccreditation, which signifies conformity with national and state standards of police administration.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott, the council's liaison to the Police Board, said these and other recommendations will be discussed by the Police Board and more changes could be made throughout the year.
To achieve reaccreditation for LPD, the city hired Lexipol in October of 2019 to update the department's policies and procedures.
LPD was first accredited in 2013 and voluntarily withdrew from the program three years ago after being informed that it wouldn't pass reaccreditation. Accreditation means that LPD has policies that are reviewed and approved by a state agency, something that might help reduce liability in court cases, according to Rick Abbott.
The police policy review / reform plan can be viewed at www.lockportny.gov, under the departments / police department tabs.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.