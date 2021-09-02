LPD still reviewing accident at Towers

The names of the pedestrian and the driver in the fatal Aug. 20 accident in front of Urban Park Towers were released this week by Lockport Police Department.
Police said Stanley Hall of Lockport was driving west on Main when his vehicle left the roadway, struck Jeanne Smith while she was on the sidewalk, and then struck the high-rise apartment building at 77 Main St.
Smith, also of Lockport, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hall was transported to Erie County Medical Center for medical evaluation.
Investigation of the accident is ongoing, LPD said.
