The Common Council has agreed to fund overtime pay for police officers in an effort to increase traffic law enforcement.
A resolution authorizing $20,000 overtime spending for road patrol officers was adopted by a unanimous vote of the council last week.
Council president Paul Beakman, who introduced the resolution, said addressing reckless driving on city streets is “sorely needed” and he believes there hasn’t been enough officers assigned to focus on the issue.
“Officers on patrol are going from call to call, which makes it challenging for them to spend time on traffic enforcement,” Beakman said.
Lockport officers will now be able to work four hours of overtime per shift for traffic enforcement. The main areas of focus will be intersections, high traffic areas and “hot spots” where off-road vehicles are illegally driven on the streets.
Beakman said unregistered off-road vehicles such as go-karts and dirt bikes have posed as much of a threat as reckless driving of conventional vehicles.
“It’s only a matter of time before someone gets killed,” he said.
Police Chief Steve Abbott said the enforcement campaign will target “the morning to around 11 p.m. time frame” at least through the summer.
Meanwhile, Beakman said, the council should consider a resolution to ban unregistered off-road vehicles on city streets.
“If (the owners) can’t get them properly registered, they will be destroyed,” Beakman suggested.
