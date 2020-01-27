LPD: Unresponsive female was treated

Lockport Police Department sent officers to the area of Passaic Avenue and Corinthia Street on Monday morning to check on a reportedly unresponsive female laying on the ground.
LPD fielded a call about the female at 8 a.m. Medical personnel also were sent to the scene to treat her.
Contrary to misinformation spread on social media, the female was not dead, Police Chief Steven Abbottt said. She was suffering from a medical emergency and was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital for treatment and evaluation.
