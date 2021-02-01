Five in-car cameras have been ordered for Lockport Police Department vehicles, Chief Steve Abbott told the Lockport Police Board on Monday.
The state-of-the-art cameras, which cost $12,000, are being financed over the next five years. They are expected to be delivered to the city around March 15.
Abbott said the new cameras will work in conjunction with body cameras presently worn by officers to help the department document future incidents. The two camera systems will run simultaneously and in conjunction with each other, which will allow for even more views of the same response, he said.
“There are forward facing cameras and there are also cameras in the backseat, so if we have a prisoner back there, they're always going to be recorded,” Abbott said.
In addition, the new vehicle cameras can read license plates and feature night vision capabilities, Abbott said.
“I think this will be a huge asset for the department. You've all seen the body cameras. They don't always pick up everything. The car cameras won't pick up everything either, but now you'll have a bigger picture.”
The vehicular cameras will be installed in four LPD patrol vehicles and the shift supervisor's car, he said.
Meanwhile, Abbott said all four officers who had either tested positive last month for COVID-19 or were quarantining because of contact with someone who had it are back to work.
A majority of LPD officers have been vaccinated for COVID, with 12 declining to take it, he said. Round two of the two-step COVID vaccination process for LPD officers is scheduled for next week, Abbott added.
Chief Abbott also released the city's crime statistics for January.
• 1,283 calls for LPD service, 152 reported crimes (5 per day), 40 arrests
• Among reported crimes were rape (1), robbery (1), aggravated assault (5), burglaries (5), larcenies (34) and vehicle break-ins (1).
• Four drug overdoses were reported in January with one fatality on Sunday.
