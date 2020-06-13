LPD's community 'liaison' tackles the diversity issue

For about 17 years, Mark Sanders has filled a unique role in Lockport Police Department. He's its community policing aide.
As such, Sanders describes himself as a "liaison" between the community and the police department. The job entails working with Lockport officers and community members, by helping to organize informational programs in the community and in local schools. He also communicates with community groups, block clubs and residents.
Sanders is the only African American employee of LPD, but he's not a sworn police officer.
He said efforts have been undertaken to try to increase diversity in the officer ranks — including visiting area universities and colleges to recruit exam takers, and placing advertisements in African American publications in other cities — to no avail.
The Union-Sun & Journal talked with Sanders this week about the challenges to making LPD more diverse, and his thoughts about issues raised by the June 2019 death of city resident Troy Hodge after an encounter with police and subsequent investigation by the New York State Attorney General. Here are his answers to our questions.
• • •
Question: What do you believe are some of the biggest issues that have been raised by the Troy Hodge incident?
Answer: Well, just the fact that someone died in police custody, and wrapped around things that have been happening nationally, caused a great concern for police procedures, as it pertains to mental health calls, use of force, things like that. (What) stood out to me is how we respond to people who are in mental health crises and those type of things. I know the department has taken measures to deal with that since this has happened — the iPads and having access to mental health professionals.
Q: One of the common complaints we hear is the lack of diversity in police forces. Why is this a complex issue?
A: For one, there is a general decline in people pursuing law enforcement as a profession. I would love to get the stats, 10 years of stats from civil service, to see the decline in numbers of anybody taking the test. Now when it comes to minorities, I have gone to college campuses doing recruiting ... It's such a stigma attached to it right now that minorities are reluctant to join the police department.
Another factor is being the first. I work for the police department, but I am not a sworn officer. A lot of people are concerned about being the first ... because when you're the first you can't be mediocre or average. Another factor is the size of our department. In the Niagara region where we are, some of our larger police departments, Buffalo, Rochester, Niagara Falls, it's a big difference to where we are hiring two officers, and another department is hiring 60. Sometimes people will tend to go where they think their chances are better. Or people want to work where they are from. So if you're from Niagara Falls, you don't want to work in Lockport, you want to work in Niagara Falls.
I think some of the obstacles are the civil service ... it's not the testing, it's the selection ... You have to pick the three top scorers. The three top scorers, they could all be jerks, but you gotta pick one. It's not like you get to pick the best candidate that you interviewed. You don't even get an interview unless you're in that top three.
We also had to overcome in the past years old city laws. I took the police exam 15, 16 years ago for Lockport. I scored in the top three, but I was immediately disqualified because I didn't live in the city when I took the test.
Q: What should the community do to tackle these issues?
A: I think they need to get involved. After the protest was over, like I was saying to someone at the rally, at a protest you have to almost zero in on what you want. I think the community needs to come to the table. The chief already expressed at the protest he wants dialogue, conversation. He's told me personally, 'bring them to my office.' He's kind of opened the door and said he wants to have a conversation. And I want people to take him up on that ... He wants to talk. The community needs to take him up on his offer ... Some changes people want, they can't have. But he can tell you what you can have and what you can't have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.