Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional snow showers in the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.