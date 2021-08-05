The Lockport Senior High School class of 1971 is sponsoring an art show and sale in conjunction with their 50-year class reunion. Featuring works by five class members, the show will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21, a Saturday, in the Taylor Theater meeting room on the Kenan Center campus.
The featured artists are:
— Jeff Watkins, a professional sign painter, muralist and gold leaf specialist in the area since 1978. Watkins is one of the few remaining hand lettering artists in the trade. A top plein-air artist in the area, he has taught oil and watercolor classes and has shown his work in many galleries, exhibitions and competitions. Watkins is recognized as a Burchfield Penney Artist and has been published in several art forums,including “Splash 3,” “The Simple Secret to Better Painting" and "Watercolors in a Weekend.”
— Angelo DeFlippo, a Dallas resident who studied at the Columbus College of Art and Design, studied architecture at the University of Florida, architecture and design at New England's Boston Architecture Center and math at the University of Buffalo. Influenced by several abstract expressionists, DeFlippo's work has been featured in MTV’s Redefined, as well as in Art in Bloom at the Dallas Museum of Art. DeFlippo has exhibited his work at galleries including the Dallas MAC Converge Gallery, LuminArte Gallery, and Pro Arts in Oakland, Calif. Currently he is represented by the Carlton Art Gallery in New York City.
— Lloyd Hughes, a metalsmith currently residing in Lexington, Ky. The sole owner of Lloyd Hughes Metalsmithing, he has completed extensive architectural metalwork commissions in Kentucky, Florida and Georgia. A past president of the National Ornamental and Miscellaneous Metals Association, Hughes is also a founding chairman of its education foundation. Hughes, a juried member of the Kentucky Guild of Artists, has taught at the Living Arts Center and in the Lexington after-school program. His work can be found throughout the United States and several foreign countries; among the works is a large kinetic sculpture recently purchased by the City of Lexington for permanent display as part of a neighborhood revitalization project.
— Ken Haak of Lockport, a photographer and retired history and economics teacher in Barker Central School District. Haak, an outdoor enthusiast, enjoys capturing wildlife and nature scenes, experimenting in both black and white and color prints. He has an eye for detail, particularly in his photos of birds in flight. Haak has a bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University and a master's degree from Niagara University. His photos can be found in several private and corporate collections.
— Jeffrey Allyn Crofts, a retired art teacher in Attica Central School District who holds bachelor's and master's degrees in art education from Buffalo State College. Primarily an acrylic and watercolor artist, Crofts has exhibited throughout Western New York and central Florida, garnering several awards along the way. Local exhibit hosts have included Buffalo State College, the Kenan Center, the Batavia Society of Artists and the Niagara County Historical Society. Crofts' work is also featured in a recently published children’s book, Beastly Limmericks. His work can be found in both private and corporate collections.
The artists will be present during the show and sale, which is open to the public.
