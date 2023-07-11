Our Lake of the Lake worship site of St. Joseph’s in Lyndonville is not being rebuilt following the late February fire that caused extensive damage.
On Feb. 28, a fire in a classroom structure attached to the church caused substantial damage to the church building. Because of that extensive damage to the church, no Masses have been able to be celebrated at the worship site that was founded as St. Joseph’s Parish 117 years ago.
The decision not to rebuild was made following a period of consultation with diocesan officials, the pastor and parish leaders from Our Lady of the Lake worship site and its Family of Parishes.
In a letter to parishioners at weekend Masses, Pastor Mark Noonan said, “the event of this fire was both shocking and saddening for all of us. We love our churches. … Over the course of the past few months, it became apparent that St. Joseph’s worship site could not be sustained long-term, and thus we could not responsibly take the step of rebuilding it following the fire. I know that our entire Catholic community in Eastern Niagara and Orleans counties, Family of Parishes #11, is here to come together and to build one another up in the grace and life of the Holy Spirit.”
Family of Parishes #11 includes Our Lady of the Lake (St. Patrick’s) in Barker; St. Mary, Holley; St. Mark, Kendall; Holy Family, Albion and Holy Trinity (St. Mary’s and St. Stephen’s), Medina/ Middleport.
Work will begin to create appropriate memorials honoring St. Joseph’s at St. Patrick’s in Barker and St. Mary’s in Medina.-
