LYNDONVILLE – Just three months after opening its doors, the Lyndonville United Methodist Church’s Hope Resales Thrift Store is thriving beyond their wildest dreams.
In fact, the community has been so supportive with wonderful donations and by patronizing the store, they now need more volunteers, said Ruth Hedges, a member of the church who was instrumental in getting the thrift store up and running.
To show their appreciation for all the support, Hope Resales will celebrate with Customer Appreciation Day on Aug. 3. Customers may fill a bag for $4 with everything in the store, except jewelry. A free hot dog will also be given with every purchase.
“We have an abundance of clothes of all sizes, household items, toys, linens, shoes, purses and more,” Hedges said.
All proceeds from the store go to mission projects, both local and worldwide.
Anyone who could volunteer, even a couple of hours a week, can contact Hedges at (585) 866-9133.
The thrift shop is located in the basement on the north side of the church.
The community is also invited to attend one of the Lyndonville United Methodist Church’s services during the summer, led by pastor Olga Gonzalez. An early lawn service takes place at 8:15 a.m. at Robin Hill, 11556 Platten Rd. Robin Hill is the family estate of Doug Pratt, who welcomes visitors to the property. Worshipers must bring a lawn chair. The regular Sunday service is at 10 a.m. at the church.
The church will also try something new this year for Vacation Bible School. Instead of having it during one week, it will instead take place from 5:30 to 7:30 on five consecutive Monday evenings, beginning July 29. Dinner will be provided for children in pre-K through sixth grade.
The theme of Vacation Bible School is “Super Heroes of the Bible.” The super heroes will be Samson, Deborah, Joshua and Esther, who have strength, power, faith and courage, all given by God through Jesus. On the last Monday of Vacation Bible School, there will be a carnival party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
