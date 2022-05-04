Lytle family donates remaining land to town nature preserve

The Lytle Park and Nature Preserve is getting a little bigger as the Lytle family is donating the remaining 6.6 acres from their parent’s estate to the Town of Lockport. Born and bred in New York City, Bill Lytle was fascinated by the pockets of forest and grassland in Western New York, a sentiment his children want to stay true to.
The family is also holding a $100,000 fund to be utilized to for physical enhancements, as well as educational programs facilitated through a partnership between the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County and the town.
Jane Lytle Speer, trustee of the Lytle Family Trust, spoke of the history of the land. Her father, Bill Lytle bought 135 acres from the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in 1977. He then sold some of that land to a developer who built 25 houses along the perimeter.
The remaining land became Lytle’s hobby after retiring in 1983.
“He burnt brush and dug out stones,” Speer said in a Tuesday evening interview. “He also planted walnut trees and pine trees which are now a walnut grove and a pine grove.”
The vision Speer and her siblings have is, that with the Cornell Cooperative’s unique location, the land will become part of the environmental education offered by the institution. Speer mentioned the 4-H program could benefit greatly.
Justin Rogers, executive director of Cornell Cooperative, said that he is looking forward to working with the Town of Lockport on the preserve.
“It’s a partnership that makes sense,” he said. “It’s a great way to solidify that relationship.”
Rogers said details had to be worked out, but that he believed that any future projects will increase the “quality of life” in the area.
Rogers also noted that environmental education is a part of the mission of the Cornell Cooperative Extension and has several pre-existing relationships with local schools across the county.
When Bill Lytle donated 115 acres in 2008, keeping a few acres where he and his wife lived, he was inspired by the Retzer Nature Center in Milwaukee which he had visited. According to Town Park Ranger Ken Horvath, he wanted to give something like that to the Lockport.
The result was the creation of a prairie what was once farmland. Lytle planted bluestem grass, indian grass and switch grass. The land was to be held untouched.
Through the years, Horvath has put some stone along the mile-long path that runs around the preserve.
He noted that every year, a third of the land is cut and round bailed to mimic normal grazing and he has not seen many animals one might expect, such as fox and coyote, but only deer and birds. He is especially excited by the presence of bobolinks which migrate from South America to the preserve.
The amazing thing about this land, Speer said, is how Lytle worked to make sure that it remains as is by securing a conservation exemption for 70 of the acres.
Every year the Western New York Land Conservancy checks up to see that the preserve is left unchanged. Trails are OK, she said, but by law no one can put a parking lot in the middle of it.
“He had a saying,” Speers said of her father. “ ‘Rich people have golf courses and the rest have parks.' ”
A formal donation will take place at the Lockport’s Town Board meeting at 7:30 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.