FILE - In a Thursday, Oct. 21, 1999 file photo, the Darwin D. Martin house, at the south-side front entrance, in Buffalo, N.Y., was one of Frank Lloyd Wright's major works in the "Prairie Home" design. After more than 20 years and $50 million, the restoration of the estate designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright for a patron in Buffalo is complete. On Monday, July 23, 2019, officials announced the completion of the Wright-designed landscape, the final piece of the project. (AP Photo/Don Heupel, File)