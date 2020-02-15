In celebration of Black History Month and the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, the History Center of Niagara's Family Night on Tuesday will feature a program on Madam C.J. Walker, America’s wealthiest and most famous African-American woman in the early 20th century.
Family Night takes place 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the center on Niagara Street in Lockport. A pizza supper will be available for a small donation and the program will start at 6 p.m.
Brenda Reaves, of the History Center’s “Step Back in Time” players, will portray Madame Walker and discuss her life and the hair and cosmetics company she started in 1906 exclusively catering to black women. Though other African-American women were also selling similar merchandise, Walker’s rather flamboyant style, expert business sense and marketing techniques made her name and her products most well-known.
A contemporary of Lockport’s own Seven Sutherland Sisters, Madam Walker employed thousands of black women to sell her beauty formulas door-to-door. She built a factory and beauty school in Indianapolis and had sales outlets in the Caribbean and Central America. Walker was also known for her philanthropic contributions to organizations that benefited African-American communities in several cities. At the time of her death in 1919 at age 51, Madam Walker’s estate was valued at $600,000 (about $8 million today), making her one of the richest black women in the U.S.
Following the program, participants can make an advertisement poster reminiscent of the style that was used by Madam C.J. Walker, the Seven Sutherland Sisters and other companies at the turn-of-the-20th century.
Reservations are required for the program. Call the History Center at 434-7433 for more information and for reservations.
