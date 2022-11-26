The time has come to Light Up Lockport! Residents and visitors alike are invited to watch the floats, cars, walkers and flat-trucks participating in today’s Christmas Parade along Main Street in downtown Lockport.
The fun-filled procession caps off a variety of special extras for strollers, shoppers and families looking for something to do this weekend, outside the house.
So far, the parade has attracted approximately 20 groups, including the Town of Lockport Recreation Commission, as well as church groups, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, local sports teams like the swimming team, different stores and two schools of dancers: Sylvia’s School of Dance and Diane Mulvey Dance Academy. Santa, also known as Chris Parada of the Historic Palace Theatre, will be pulling up at the end of the parade and afterwards everyone is invited to the theatre for a free showing of “The Polar Express.”
Kristina Tracz, secretary for the Town of Lockport Recreation Commission, said she’s excited to be in the Light Up Lockport Christmas Parade once again. She noted that the Town’s flat-bed can’t carry anyone, but she and her group will be walking beside it and giving out candy to the spectators.
“It’s a good time,” Tracz said. “Sometimes a little cold, but we make the best of it.”
The Town’s float is comprised of a sleigh and reindeers. All decorated in lights.
For those looking forward to the weekend after Thanksgiving, Light Up Lockport’s Saturday, Nov. 26 events are as followed.
Beginning at 8 a.m., Hockey Day will be in the Cornerstone Ice Arena until 7 p.m. Events at the arena include public ice skating from 1-3 p.m. and ice bumper cars between 4:45-6:30 p.m.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Bonjour Crepes on 41 East Ave. is giving out free hot chocolate.
At 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. Windsor Village at 43 Steven St. will be holding an open house with cider and donuts.
Also at 10 a.m., the Historic Palace Theatre at 2 East Ave. will be open with a free showing of the movie “Elf.” Santa and Friends will be on the stage from 12:15 until 2 p.m.
By 11 a.m. the festivities will really get into swing as the free Hot Cocoa Trail, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m., will begin at Bling at 18 Market St., then Terroir General Store and ending at Lock City Books, both in the Bewley Building on 10 Market St.
Also at 11 a.m., the Lockport Public Library will host free children’s crafts until 3 p.m. as Berkshire, Hathaway and Zambito Realtors gives out food, coloring books and crayons, as well as hot cocoa at their location on 80 Main St. until 4 p.m.
At noon, Papa Leos at 36 Main St. will give out a free slice until 1 p.m. as Shop Small Saturday kicks off from noon-3 p.m.
Also at 1 p.m. there will be firehouse tours at 1 Locks Plaza.
Free crafts, live music and a nativity walk will commence at 1 p.m and run until 3 p.m. at Emanuel United Methodist Church at 75 East Ave.
At 3-6 p.m. there will be a winter festival event at the Chapel at Lockport at 25 Walnut St. with live music, hot chocolate, popcorn and soup, a photo booth, games, s’mores and train rides.
And then, the long awaited Light Up Lockport Christmas Parade will pull through downtown. The fun will begin at 6 p.m.
For those still up from the excitement, at 7 pm., the Historic Palace Theater will hold a free show of “The Polar Express.”
