NIAGARA FALLS — We can only change what’s ahead, not what’s behind.
For the BOCES Workforce Development Center, it is everything. The fancy term is “Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.”
The reality is taking underserved residents from ages 16 to 24, as well as older adults and helping them make gains they couldn’t achieve without a hand up at 606 Walnut St., Niagara Falls.
Zoom is how literacy specialist Patricia McKenna seems to do most of her work. On a recent Wednesday, she had nine female immigrants in her class working on English. They speak with gratitude of the opportunity they are being afforded. The same group is studying citizenship. In the evening, it’s time for verb class. They come from places like Laos, Thailand and Latin America and are very dedicated. They need help with language, not work ethic or gratitude.
“I think they know history and government better than many people in this country,” McKenna said.
Math is challenging enough for many students. Natural learning deficiencies can compound those challenges. Erica Kopp is there to close the gap.
“Students get really frustrated with high school because of outside issues,” she said. “They hated math. We try to do something different because they need something different.”
Compounding those challenges are some students with undiagnosed learning disabilities or things like transportation or chid care holding them back.
Kopp said her student population has included some on probation or parole, sometimes wearing ankle bracelets and subject to curfew, often the sort of learners who have never done well in a traditional classroom. Initially, there can be resentment.
“95% of them end up enjoying class when they are here,” Kopp said. “A lot are in the mindset they don’t want to get things wrong but it is OK to make mistakes.”
Rather than the traditional high school equivalency, most students participate in the National External Diploma Program. Leslie Madrid helps guide students along that path. The program was launched in the 1970s when a Ford plant shut down in Michigan. For years, students had been leaving school to go to work and their skill set was sufficient. In the job market they received a rude awakening, Madrid explained. They needed a nontraditional path to a diploma.
Madrid said in her two years of service. She’s had a lot of challenges because students tend to come and go.
“I had a memorable student last year, probably one of the most charismatic ever,” she said. “What was his name? People disappear so quickly.”
Ezra Scott is youth case manager for Level Up. The grant-funded program was funded under the administration of President Barack Obama.
He specialized in helping the 16-24 year-old age group find employability, in person and through Zoom.
“We all have barriers and risks in life,”
Scott said, “but we might not have the resources to overcome them.”
Among the resources with which he can help students are some of which you might not think, for example workboots for those in the construction trades or scrubs for nurses in training.
Even after students have completed training, Scott is still there to assist.
“We want the individuals to seek out other resources,” he said. He noted that he’s overcome his own share of hardships in life, some self-inflicted it usually is a kind soul who makes the difference and helps with follow through. “We are still here to help. Don’t let adversity define you.”
For Scott, adversity as a child came from hearing deficiency which made him language delayed. That was the sort of adversity with which any child could be faced.
He overcame it through education. He earned an associated from Niagara County Community College, a bachelors degree from SUNY Cortland as well as an MBA from Niagara University. Next month he will complete and additional NU masters in adult education.
Another element of the support system is Jaimi Staff, also a case manager. She helps provide service the same way as the rest of the team but with her own style.
“I serve as a sounding board,” she explained. “Sometimes I am the only person who checks in on a daily basis. It takes some time (to earn trust) but then people get used to it. I enjoy my job and I enjoy helping people. That’s my job as a social worker.”
For more information about the programs offered call 731-6800 or email Scott at escott@onboces.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.