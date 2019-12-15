Lockportians probably noticed a new twist to an iconic piece of history downtown this past week.
The historic clock at the intersection of Main and Pine Streets has been successfully fixed and refurbished as a result of a project initiated by the Lockport Rotary Club, and it was installed last week. A formal dedication ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the clock.
The Rotary Club undertook the restoration in celebration of its centennial year.
Funding for the project was provided by the Lockport New York Rotary Foundation, the Oath Community Benefit Fund for Lockport, the Niagara County Legislature, the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors Chapter 13 and by donations from countless residents of Lockport and the surrounding area.
Rotary Club President Paul Lehman thanked Charles Roeser, the horologist — a maker and fixer of clocks— behind the project, for his work, noting that it would have probably cost more than the $38,500 the Rotary Club paid had he not been so generous.
"It probably could have cost more given the expense of copper and replacing most of the clock in all honesty," Lehman said.
Lehman said the clock is an iconic symbol of Lockport, like the Erie Canal.
"Here's another landmark for Lockport," Lehman said.
Cynthia Cotten, a Rotary Club member, said a time capsule has been placed inside the base of the clock, with a timeline of the Rotary Club, a booklet of the centennial gala from this past spring, photos of the clock from its history and a copy of Sept. 12, 1920 article in the Union-Sun & Journal saying the clock was put up.
Cotten said the clock looks "gorgeous."
"I think it is just absolutely stunning," she added.
The clock was built by O.B. McClintock Co., of Minneapolis and erected in 1920.
When the clock was erected at Main and Pine streets in 1920, it was operated by an electric controller located in the basement of what was then the Niagara County National Bank.
The bank, along with the clock, was purchased by the Midland Marine Trust Company in 1951, and later by HSBC in 1980 (though the Midland Marine name remained).
Roeser installed a digital controller inside the clock, which will operate the analogue hands. He also installed lighting for nighttime reading.
