Making way for a 'Farmacy' in Middleport 

A long-time business in Barker is closing its doors — but the owner is planing to reimagine it in a new location in Middleport.
Thee Barker Store, a convenience store and restaurant in Barker, will be closing down after struggling in its current location, according to its owner.
"Quite frankly it's not profitable in Barker," Stephen Giroux told the Union-Sun & Journal in a phone interview."It's been bleeding money for a long time, and so we need to make a move."
Giroux said he plans to bring his son-in-law, Ryan Devine, who manages Thee Barker Store to manage what he calls a "Farmacy" inside the old 7-Eleven building next to Middleport Family Health, which Giroux also owns. The new business would offer locally sourced fruits and vegetables from farmers.
Giroux said the fresh fruits and vegetables are lacking in the market. He observed that in Middleport there exists a "nutrition desert," and that SNAP benefits are only accepted locally at Dollar General, which does not have fresh fruits or vegetables.
"They have lots of snacks, lots of junk food," Giroux added.
He plans to open it up in the next few months.
He is looking to start working with local farmers.
"We're pretty excited about the concept ... It’s going to take some doing and it’s kind of a long haul project .. most farmers are very enthusiastic," Giroux said.
He would also like to work with the Niagara County Health Department to identify a nonprofit organization that could use products after their shelf life has run out.
