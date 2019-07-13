Male body pulled from river near park in Tonawanda

The body of an unidentified male was pulled from the Niagara River, just off Isle View Park in the City of Tonawanda on Saturday afternoon.
A passerby on the riverwalk called police at 1:31 p.m. to report seeing an "object in the water." Tonawanda Police responded and found the body floating near the shoreline, off Isle View Park.
Police said body is that of a white male, possibly in his mid to late 70's, and fully clothed.
Detectives are currently working to determine the identity of the man, as there was no identification or wallet found on him. Tonawanda police Capt. Fredric Foels said investigators will also try to determine who the individual got into the river.
The matter remains under investigation.
