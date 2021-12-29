A Lockport man was arrested on criminal sex crime last week, Dec. 21, by state police.
The law agency investigated the case against Kaleb J. Bobzien, 23, of Lockport stemming from a walk-in complaint on Nov. 18, 2021.
Through an investigation, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of the State Police office in Batavia determined that Bobzien had unlawful sexual intercourse with a victim of less than 17-years old. An arrest warrant was issued for Bobzien and the agencies worked together to arrest him.
After being arraigned in the Town of Batavia Court, Bobzien was sent to Genesee County Jail without bail because of two prior felony convictions, police said.
