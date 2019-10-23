Michael Brewer of Niagara Falls was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felony charges for drugs and guns that police found at a now-closed Falls establishment that was serving alcohol without a liquor license.
Falls police raided the Imperial Paradise Lounge on Niagara Avenue on April 12. Falls Police Narcotics Intelligence Division Detective Capt. Ted Weed said previously the lounge was serving food without city or county permits, received numerous complaints from neighbors and was the site of several reported fights and shootings.
Police discovered three loaded handguns, nearly a pound of marijuana, almost six ounces of cocaine, a gram of fentanyl and a strip of an opioid medication called Suboxone.
The lounge's owner, Brewer, 31, of Main Street, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, and third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as four counts of misdemeanor drug possession.
Brewer pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
