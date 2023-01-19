WILSON — A man and a child suffered serious injuries when their house caught fire late Wednesday.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office fielded multiple 911 calls about a fire at 140 Harbor St. around 11:45 p.m. Arriving deputies found three residents had evacuated the fully engulfed house.
A 35-year-old man was transported to Erie County Medical Center and early Thursday he was listed in serious condition in the burn unit.
A 5-year-old boy was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital by ambulance, then transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital. The boy was listed in critical condition due to burns.
The boy's mom, who was not injured, accompanied him to hospital, the sheriff's office said.
The county Origin and Cause Team is investigating the blaze.
