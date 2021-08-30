Man charged after knife attack in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — A 58-year-old man is accused of slashing another man with a knife early Sunday.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Scott M. Whittaker and the unidentified victim were in a fight on Freeman Avenue. Central dispatch fielded a call about the fight at 1:36 a.m. and responding deputies found the victim had been slashed multiple times. Whittaker had fled the scene and the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Whittaker was later located in the town of Yates (Lyndonville area) and was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies and New York State Police.
Whittaker is charged with second-degree assault and second-degree menacing. He was held at Niagara County Jail pending arraignment.
