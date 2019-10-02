A 34-year-old city resident has been accused of stabbing a man on Monday afternoon on South Street.
Randy J. Richards, 34, 82 Pound St., Apt. 3, was charged on Oct. 1 with assault with intent to cause physical injury (a class D felony) and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Lockport police officers responded to a report of a male stabbed on South Street on Monday afternoon.
A probe by police investigators revealed that Richards, who was parked in a lot across the street from 13 South Street, got into an argument with another man who left his residence on his way to work. Police said Richards displayed a knife and cut the other man's face before fleeing in a vehicle.
Richards was detained pending a court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.