Man charged with attempting to set fire at Buffalo City Hall

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged on Monday with tossing a burning laundry basket into city hall during a series of, at times, violent and destructive protests in Buffalo.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced the filing of charges by criminal complaint against Courtland Renford, 20, of Buffalo. Renford has been charged with maliciously damaging or destroying, or attempting to damage or destroy, by means of a fire or an explosive, Buffalo City Hall, a building used in or affecting interstate commerce. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, and a maximum of 20 years.
Prosecutors said, according to the complaint, that on Saturday, during a gathering of protesters in Niagara Square in Buffalo, Renford was captured on video approaching Buffalo City Hall, carrying a green laundry basket that contained a fire. Prosecutors said Renford then threw the burning laundry basket into a window at city hall, causing a fire inside. Buffalo Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire, which destroyed and/or damaged items inside. News cameras captured the defendant throwing his hands up after he had thrown the flaming laundry basket into city hall.
Investigators sent out an alert with Renford’s picture in an attempt to identify him. After learning his identity, Buffalo police officers went to the defendant’s residence where they met two females who gave consent to search the residence. Inside, officers found Renford hiding behind clothes on the second floor. The defendant was taken into custody. Officers also recovered the distinctive Chanel face mask Renford was wearing at the time of the alleged arson.
“Having been charged by both federal and state authorities, the defendant—who, in the event of conviction, is facing a potential prison term equivalent to his age—should now have a pretty good sense of what not only the federal, state, and local law enforcement but an overwhelming majority of the community think of his conduct,” Kennedy said. “While we will use the full authority of the government to protect peaceful and lawful protesters, we will use that same authority to seek out, apprehend, and bring to justice those engaged in lawlessness and criminality.”
The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, and the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood.
