Man dies in Niagara Falls fire

Niagara Falls fire officials say one man died Friday evening in a blaze at a home in the 2200 block of Weston Avenue.
Firefighters were called at 8:36 p.m. Friday to the home located at 2227 Weston Ave. Fire officials said the house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene.
Firefighters attempted to make entry to the front and rear of the building before entering the front of the house where they found the body of a male victim.
Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said fire investigators were called to the scene and the matter remains under investigation.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
