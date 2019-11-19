A Niagara Falls man is facing prison time for his third illegal firearm conviction in three years.
Joshua Lindsey, 29, of Devlin Avenue, accepted a plea offer Tuesday to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was arrested for DWI on May 18 in Lewiston and was found in possession of drugs, a handgun that wasn't registered to him and a suspended driver's license.
At the time of his arrest, Lindsey was serving a five-year probation sentence, handed down in April 2017, for two previous weapons convictions. Lindsay was arrested March 5, 2016, after fleeing Niagara Falls police on Packard Road and being found in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and a handgun; and on Sept. 15, 2016, he was again arrested in Niagara Falls for possessing an illegal handgun and drugs. He pleaded guilty in January 2017 to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and and criminal possession of a firearm.
Lindsey faces two to seven years on the latest gun conviction, and up to 11 years in prison on the previous two convictions. He is scheduled to return before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. for sentencing on Jan. 25.
— By Tim Fenster
