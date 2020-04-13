Man from Buffalo pleads guilty to border flight charge

A man from Buffalo has pleaded guilty to a charge tied to a high-speed chase he initiated after he failed to stop for federal inspection at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge back in January.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Raison Holt, 25, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, Jr. to high speed flight from border checkpoint. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Federal prosecutors said Holt was driving a motor vehicle heading to Canada on the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge at around 6 a.m. Jan. 20 when he turned around in the middle of the bridge and drove toward the United States at the Lewiston Bridge Port of Entry in Lewiston. Despite numerous “stop” signs posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the defendant failed to stop for federal inspection, prosecutors said.
At a vehicle check point just past the initial inspection gate, a Customs and Border Protection officer verbally ordered Holt to stop, but the defendant ignored the command and accelerated on Interstate 190, and then onto the route 104 exit ramp. CBP vehicles gave chase in pursuit of the defendant’s speeding vehicle. Officers witnessed Holt lose control of his vehicle and crash into a ditch on the side of the road. The defendant attempted to run away, but officers took the Holt into custody. It was subsequently determined that the vehicle the defendant was driving was stolen. Holt was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department for an outstanding arrest warrant for grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Holt is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21.
