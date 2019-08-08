Attorneys began arguments Thursday in a trial for Edward Lockwood of North Tonawanda, who is accused of raping and surreptitiously recording a woman at his Schenck Street apartment between Aug. 3, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018.
A Niagara County grand jury returned a 60-count indictment March 22 accusing Lockwood of two counts of first-degree rape, eight counts of first-degree criminal sex act, 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 39 counts of unlawful surveillance.
Prosecutors brought a second, superseding indictment against Lockwood after Defense Attorney Michele Bergevin successfully argued that investigators improperly seized recordings allegedly showing Lockwood raping and sexually abusing the unconscious woman.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon agreed with Bergevin that investigators exceeded the authority of their search warrant when they took evidence from Lockwood's car.
While combing through files on a computer and hard-drive that belonged to Lockwood, investigators also uncovered child pornography. Lockwood has since been charged with promoting a child sex act and possession of a sexual performance by a child.
Lockwood, who has been in custody since his Feb. 12, 2018 arrest, refused to accept a plea offer to second-degree rape. His trial on the child pornography charges is scheduled to begin Oct. 21.
