Emergency personnel were successful in efforts to pull a man from the Niagara River near Goat Island on Thursday afternoon.
The man was first spotted clinging to a log in the swift-moving waters above the brink of the falls.
Reports from the scene indicated the man fell from a pedestrian bridge but police officials haven’t confirmed that. A press conference is currently being organized.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
