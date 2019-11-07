Gorge

A man is pulled to safety from the Niagara River on Thursday.

 RobShots

Emergency personnel were successful in efforts to pull a man from the Niagara River near Goat Island on Thursday afternoon.

The man was first spotted clinging to a log in the swift-moving waters above the brink of the falls.

Reports from the scene indicated the man fell from a pedestrian bridge but police officials haven’t confirmed that. A press conference is currently being organized.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

