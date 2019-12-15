U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man found with marijuana Thursday on the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge between Canada and the U.S.
The otherwise unidentified 23 year-old U.S. citizen was found to be in possession of approximately 55 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia including scales and glassine baggies.
The suspect was stopped by CBP officers after he claimed to have made a wrong turn onto the bridge. Because the man had no identification, he was referred for a secondary inspection.
During that inspection, the officers discovered the drug paraphernalia and marijuana in the glove compartment of the vehicle the man was driving. CBP officers also determined that the suspect was currently on parole for weapons and controlled substance convictions.
The man was charged by New York State Police who responded to the bridge and was then taken into custody by officers from the New York State Division of Parole.
