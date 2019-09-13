Frank D'Angelo, who sued the Lockport Police Department earlier this year alleging police brutality, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for two drug sales in Lockport.
D'Angelo, 39, Chestnut Ridge Road, Lockport, sold cocaine to an undercover informant Sept. 1, 2017, and sold cocaine and amphetamines to an informant again Sept. 15, 2017. He pleaded guilty in November to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and entered a diversion program to avoid prison.
But after a "litany" of violations, he was removed from Lockport Drug Court and sentenced on his conviction.
Because of D'Angelo's criminal record, including convictions of assault, drug sales and theft, Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon had to sentence D'Angelo to between six and 15 years in state prison.
D'Angelo told Sheldon his crimes all stemmed from his issues with drug abuse.
"This disease has been my cancer, and I've paid for it dearly," he said.
In January, D'Angelo sued the Lockport Police Department, alleging officer Thomas J. Venne beat him during an Oct. 17, 2017 encounter on Tudor Lane. D'Angelo was caught sleeping behind the wheel and was arrested for drug possession.
Interim Police Chief Steven Preisch said he believed Venne's actions were justified, saying he believed LPD would be "vindicated."
D'Angelo was convicted of misdemeanor drug possession in Lockport City Court and was sentenced to 179 days in Niagara County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.