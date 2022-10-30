The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after firefighters found the body of a 59-year-old man while extinguishing a house fire on Daniels Road in Wilson Saturday night.
Emergency personnel were called to the home at 3343 Daniels Road about 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Arriving deputies reported the home was fully engulfed in fire with heavy smoke present.
While fire crews were extinguishing the fire, the body of the 59-year-old man was found in the remains of the home.
Niagara County Origin & Cause Unit is investigating along with the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
The name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of family.
