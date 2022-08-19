LPT Coast Guard art 2 061013

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found floating in the lower Niagara River late Friday morning.

A boater spotted the body in the river off the shores of the Town of Porter. The U.S. Coast Guard retrieved the body and brought it to the Coast Guard station at Fort Niagara State Park.

The deceased is described as a male, unknown age and or race. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, sheriff’s officials ask that you call Investigator Hetrick at 716-438-3335.

