Many state food stamp recipients to get extra help for pandemic

ALBANY — About half of all the low-income New Yorkers who receive federal food assistance will be getting additional emergency aid this month to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, state officials said Monday.
Approximately 750,000 enrollees in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program will get the maximum allowed benefit, which amounts to $194 for an individual and $646 for a family of four.
The emergency SNAP benefits are expected to be distributed after regular benefits are sent to recipients, according to the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
While New York has been experiencing a decline in virus infections and hospitalizations, the state treasury has been battered by the abrupt drop in economic activity.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said tax receipts for the state declined by $676 million in May, a decline of 19.7% from May 2019. "As we continue to slowly re-open the economy, it’s critical that Washington act on our call for more federal aid,” DiNapoli said in a statement.
In the latest reopening move by the Cuomo administration, Western New York received approval to join Phase 3 of the effort to restart the economy Tuesday. This allows restaurants to again offer indoor dining, though with occupancy limited to 50% of an establishment's capacity rating. It allow permits the resumption of many personal services. Business operators are also encouraged to implement social distancing measures in restrooms and work areas for employees.
The Capital Region is expected to enter Phase 3 of reopening Wednesday.
While many retail stores have reopened, the Cuomo administration has yet to allow the reopening of stores in the interior of malls unless they have doors leading to the outdoors and are separate from the main entrances of the shopping plazas.
Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was expanding the limit on the number of people who can gather together from 10 to 25 as they enter Phase 3. The North Country, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Central New York and the Finger Lakes were all approved for Phase 3 last Friday.
Cuomo, at a stop in Tarrytown, said local governments have a "real responsibility" to enforce the state's guideline on reopening restrictions and requirements that masks be worn in many settings.
An estimated 21 states have seen recent increases in their coronavirus infections, prompting Cuomo to proclaim that New York has achieved "the best infection rate in the United States of America."
According to national statistics, New York has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any state, with 158 deaths per 100,000 people.
The latest state data, updated Monday, indicated New York's death tally since the pandemic reached the state in March is 24,579.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.