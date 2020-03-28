Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Becoming windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 67F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.