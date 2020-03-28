Normally, today would be the final day of a big pair of weekends for the New York State Maple Producers Association.
But this is far from a normal year.
A big event in the spring, Maple Weekends, held March 21-22 and March 28-29 featured more than 160 maple farms across the state and roughly 60 locations in Western New York.
While there are no big events happening while all of us practice our social distancing, New York State maple producers are still harvesting sap and producing syrup and related products, which promises to be a bumper crop.
Maple products are still for sale at all Maple Weekend locations. Visit www.mapleweekend.com to contact a maple producer or shop online at your favorite farm for the maple products you love. If you have questions, please call 315-877-5795 or email mapleweekend@nysmaple.com.
We're still a big deal when it comes to tapping the sap — New York is the second-largest maple producing state in the U.S. with 2.8 million taps producing 820,000 gallons of syrup, and accounting for 20% of the syrup made in the U.S. in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.