For the past 20 years, an ordinary house on Maple Street has become something extraordinary at Christmastime.
Paul Crego starts in September, hanging up to 10 strands of icicle lights on eight-foot rails which he then places over his gutters. For the bushes, he does it all by hand, wrapping every plant with colorful bulbs. On each wall of his house are giant snowflakes and wreaths made from lights, and in one of the windows runs a brief video of Santa.
Crego considers Christmas decorating a "hobby" that he's been engaged in since he lived at his mom’s house 33 years ago. When he got his own house, he started entered different contests that he never wins, he says with a laugh, but once the word was out, people began to come over to his house, stop their cars and snap some photos.
“Some crawl by; some stop and take family pictures,” Crego said. “I have people who came by as kids who are now bringing their kids to see it for the first time!”
The tradition was perhaps inevitable.
In 2010, Crego switched over to LED lights, which he said made the colors sharper.
This year, two dancers asked Crego's permission to shoot a video incorporating his light show, for the popular social media app TikTok, and post it on their account:@clothingkillscancer. Crego didn't have the heart to tell them that their costumes wouldn't show with all the lights shining. Later they returned and shot their video in his driveway.
Crego doesn’t do his light shows for fame or money, but last year, he got a message that paid it all in full and more.
The message read: “My 9-year-old son is severely colorblind. Today we were surprised at school when my son and a classmate of his were given a special gift … glasses that allow them to see color! I couldn’t think of a better place to show him exactly how beautiful Christmas lights are. He was amazed when we pulled up to your house tonight. It was truly a magical moment and one we will NEVER forget!!”
Crego, who used to be a welder at GM, revealed some of the techniques he’s employed to streamline his decorating process, as well as his goal to duplicate a winter scene with lights only, no snow or ice. That includes lights hanging down on the corners of the house, which he creates by spacing out light strands on a stick that’s been fitted with hooks, creating the illusion of icicles forming at the end of each gutter. No YouTube instructions for him, this is pure Crego ingenuity.
“This is just the way I think,” he said.
This year, Crego activated his light show right after Thanksgiving because he noticed a lot more people driving by and stopping. The pandemic, he said, seems to have put looking at other people’s decorated houses high on the list of "safe" things to do, so he broke his own tradition of waiting a couple weeks after Thanksgiving.
“I’ll still be doing this unless I’m in a wheelchair or in the ground,” he concluded. “(People) seem to really like it, and it’s just me having fun with lights.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.