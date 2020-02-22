March has been proclaimed Niagara County Agriculture Month by the county legislature.
To show the importance of agriculture to the county, legislator John Syracuse introduced Niagara County Farm Bureau President John King during the legislature's February business meeting. King explained what the Farm Bureau is and then, after pointing out the board members who cover many areas in the county and represent the diversity of local agriculture, elaborated on the Farm Bureau's grassroots nature.
The organization is active politically and professionally, promoting shared areas of concern such as farm safety, and building relationships between farmers as well as relationships between farmers and their communities. During the past year, King noted, Niagara County Farm Bureau board explored legal and regulatory issues involving labor, commodities including dairy and fruit, energy, hemp and environmental protection.
Before the meeting, Niagara County Farm Bureau had a display and board members on hand to answer questions. Jeremy Silsby, Max Russell, Jeannette Miller and Jim Bittner handed out Upstate Milk samples and Ruby Frost apples and encouraged membership.
For more information, go online to www.niagaracountyfarmbureau.com or check Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.