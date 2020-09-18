BUFFALO — A Town of Wilson man has been arrested after federal law enforcement agents raided his home and seized both marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.
Kevin S. Wise, Jr., 30, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $1 million fine.
Agents said they were led to Wise after a domestic incident at his home on Youngstown Road. Niagara County Sheriff's deputies were called to the residence on Sept. 2 to investigate the incident.
During the investigation, deputies said they learned that Wise "used methamphetamine and marijuana." Investigators said they were also alerted that Wise was growing marijuana behind his house.
Deputies said that no charges were filed on Sept. 2, but on Sept. 6 they returned to the residence and arrested Wise on a domestic complaint that charged him with two counts of aggravated harassment.
A day later, on Sept. 7, federal agents, along with sheriff's office investigators, executed a search warrants at Wise's home, his property and his vehicles. The law enforcement team recovered several firearms, a bin of gun parts and magazines, approximately 126 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 2.6 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, two digital scales with brown residue, packaging materials, a large quantity of ammunition and $2,717 in cash.
Behind the garage on Wise's property, investigators discovered a pathway leading to 11 suspected marijuana plants. The investigators said they saw multiple trail cameras positioned throughout the backyard, woods, and in the area were the marijuana plants were growing.
Wise was arraigned on the federal charges and pleaded not guilty. He is being held without bail, pending a detention hearing.
