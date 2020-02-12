An effort to "Spread the Love" to Lockport CARES will get underway Saturday at the biweekly Lockport Community Farmers Market at Harrison Place.
Donations of clothing and personal care products are being raised for Lockport CARES, the voluntary operator of the only emergency shelter for women, men and families with children in eastern Niagara County.
Requested items are: paper towels, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shower gel, men's and women's socks, men's and women's plain T-shirts, and men's and women's sweatpants.
Donations can be brought to the market any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday; drop them off at the donation table near the market information desk and receive an entry in the market basket raffle. The basket contains 10 or more items and gift cards from market vendors.
Valentine's Day is being celebrated at this week's market. More than 25 vendors on site are offering everything from local wines, produce and baked goods to all natural body products and jewelry. Carmen and Lizzy are "on stage" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh, hot BBQ by Parker's Pit will be available for purchase.
To access the market, use the Harrison Place entrance at South and Washburn streets.
The winter indoor farmers market, organized by Lockport Main Street Inc., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month through April 18.
Donations to Spread the Love will be accepted at the March 7 market as well.
