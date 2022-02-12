As the next Lockport Community Farmers Market draws closer on Feb. 19, questions as to whether the indoor market at 140 South St. will be requiring masks or not is still up in the air. One of the organizers said the choice would be with the customers who attend if there's no mask mandate in place, but that often things can change.
Grace Platt has been organizing the market since 2019, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began. She noted that it has been a turbulent few years in terms of mandates, restrictions and guidance for the market.
“We’re approaching our 12th season of being a market,” Platt told the US&J in January. “Our humble beginnings were just a couple months every other Saturday. Now we are up 40 markets, because of our clientele. We have steady market customers – an amazing community – that come in and support our vendors on a weekly basis.”
Platt said she wants everyone to be safe and she also wants people to feel comfortable coming to the market. That’s why the market has stickers on the ground, to help clients remember social distancing, as well as hand sanitizer for all the vendors and signs placed at the entrances asking for mask compliance.
“We’re promoting social distancing all the time whether there is a mask mandate or not,” she said on Thursday afternoon during a phone interview.
Platt said that the main thing the market wants to promote is “healthy, safe shopping.”
“If the mandate is lifted, then we give the freedom to the customer,” she said, noting that in the case of another mandate, which may or may not materialize soon, the market would revert to the restrictions of the last market.
“If you are unvaccinated, you do need to have masks during the time of the market,” she said. “If you are vaccinated, as long as you provide me or the management a copy of the vaccination, then you are free. If you want to wear masks, you can, you don’t have to. Depending on the mandate, of course.”
“Right now, my communication to the customers about this usually happens (just) before our market date. Mainly because who knows what’s going to happen? There may not be another mandate, hopefully, but at this point our next market is Feb. 19, so I don’t want to put it (the policy) out there. We want to make sure we’re as up to date with our information, as possible.”
