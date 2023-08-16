BUFFALO — Joyce Markiewicz has been appointed president and CEO of Catholic Health. She succeeds 30-year employee Mark Sullivan, who is stepping down effective Aug. 31, the health system announced Wednesday.
Markiewicz is the health system’s current executive vice president and chief business development officer. She was promoted by the system’s Corporate Members & Sponsors Council, which is composed of representatives of the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph (Hamburg, NY) and the Diocese of Buffalo and is chaired by Monsignor Robert E. Zapfel.
“Planning for this transition has been underway for quite some time and has included consultation with the system’s Board of Trustees,” Zapfel said in a news release. “We are grateful to Mark for his devotion to our patients, long term care residents, and community over the past three decades. He has made numerous contributions across our system in acute care, primary care, home care, and long term care, while always keeping in mind and heart the mission of Catholic Health – to bring the healing love of Jesus to all.”
Catholic Health leadership expressed its support of Markiewicz’s appointment.
“We’re extremely fortunate to have an outstanding, proven healthcare veteran for our next leader,” said Maureen Athoe, chair of Catholic Health’s Board of Directors. “Joyce’s strong advocacy for our patients, physicians, and caregivers; track record of success; steady leadership style; and devotion to Catholic Health’s mission, made her the ideal person to serve as our next president and CEO.”
Sullivan began his career as an intern at Sisters Hospital in 1994 and went on to be the director of operations and CEO of Home Care, and Catholic Health’s first chief operating officer before he was named president and CEO in 2018.
A respected healthcare executive among industry, business and political leaders, during his tenure Catholic Health scored top star ratings, safety grades, and patient experience scores for its hospitals, nursing homes, home care agencies and ancillary services. Sullivan established the system’s ambulatory surgery footprint, spearheaded plans to develop Lockport Memorial Hospital, and was the architect of Catholic Health’s nationally-recognized Covid response efforts, which included the creation of New York state’s first Covid-only hospital.
Following his departure from Catholic Health, Sullivan plans to pursue opportunities to mentor, educate and prepare the next generation of healthcare executives.
When she assumes her new role on Sept. 1, Markiewicz will be the fifth president and CEO in Catholic Health’s 25-year history. She began her career as a registered nurse before assuming successive leadership positions in leading Home Health Care organizations. She joined Catholic Health in 2005 as vice president of Home Care operations, and afterward was appointed president and CEO of Home Care, and president and CEO of Home & Community Based Care. She was appointed an executive vice president of Catholic Health in 2015 and chief business development officer in 2019.
Presently, Markiewicz is leading the development of Lockport Memorial Hospital as well as the Sisters Health Center and Food Farmacy at the D’Youville Health Hub, expansion of the system’s Home Care Pharmacy and the creation of its specialty pharmacy, and the launch of THRIVE, a program to recruit, retain and support frontline caregivers in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic, Ascension Michigan, and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.
