Marking progress on Overdose Awareness Day

James Sinner/contributorDozens of people attended an overdose awareness rally in Lockport on Aug. 31. The event coincided with International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event aimed at erasing the stigma of drug-related deaths. Pictured here, from left to right, are participants Alison Byrne, Tom Byrne and Doug Bisher as well as Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman. During the event, Tom Byrne was recognized for his work on International Awareness Day, among other efforts.